Thousands Evacuated, Including Jason Momoa, Amid Historic Hawaii Flooding

Jason Momoa and his family were forced to evacuate their North Shore home on O'ahu after historic flooding devastated Hawaii, marking the worst such disaster the state has experienced in more than 20 years. The Aquaman star confirmed on social media Monday (March 23) that his family fled after losing power due to back-to-back seasonal cyclones that have pummeled the Hawaiian Islands.

The flooding prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu on Friday (March 20), when excessive rain caused torrents of water to wash out homes, damage roads, and threaten to burst a 120-year-old dam. More than 2,000 people remained without power on Sunday as the state grappled with the aftermath of the devastating storms.

According to authorities, two low-pressure systems struck Hawaii in March, an unusually rare occurrence for the November-to-March kona storm season. Governor Josh Green said the state was "still in this" over the weekend, maintaining a statewide flood watch through the weekend. He estimated damages could top $1 billion, affecting airports, roads, homes, and a Maui hospital.

Despite being displaced himself, the Honolulu-born actor rallied for his community in a significant way. Momoa and his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, partnered with local restaurant chain Zippy's to distribute more than 200 plates of food to residents on O'ahu's west side.

"These past weeks have been heavy," Momoa wrote on Instagram. "The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across O'ahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest."

"We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you're not alone," he continued. "That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

No deaths have been reported from the flooding, and more than 230 people were rescued from the waters. However, conditions remain dangerous because the ground is already saturated, meaning it will take much less rain to trigger additional flooding and road closures.

Evacuation notices have been lifted as of Monday, though flood watches remain in place for most of the state.