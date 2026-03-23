TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce Dates For Their 'It's Iconic' Tour

"This has never been done," says the ladies of En Vogue. "It's going to be powerful."



Fans have never seen TLC, Salt-N-Pepa plus DJ Spinderella, and En Vogue perform together like this before. They will share a stage for the first time ever as they perform their classics for generations of fans around the country. You can get a sneak peek of what to expect from the tour when the iconic bands unite for their upcoming performance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday.



Presales for Citi credit card holders will begin Tuesday, March 24, while general onsale kicks off Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check out the full list of tour dates and watch an exclusive interview with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue below.