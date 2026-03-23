TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce Dates For Their 'It's Iconic' Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

March 23, 2026

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue
Photo: Press Photo/Getty Images

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue are hitting the road together for a massive tour to celebrate their 30+ years in the music industry.

On Monday, March 23, the legendary groups announced the dates for their "It's Iconic" tour. The 35-city tour begins on August 15 in Franklin, Tenn. All three girl groups will travel to other major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, Hollywood, Fla. and more until they wrap things up in Concord, Calif. on October 11.

"I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I've ever had," says Cheryl "Salt" James. "We're going to feel the queens is in the building! Like we earned this seat."

"This has never been done," says the ladies of En Vogue. "It's going to be powerful."

Fans have never seen TLC, Salt-N-Pepa plus DJ Spinderella, and En Vogue perform together like this before. They will share a stage for the first time ever as they perform their classics for generations of fans around the country. You can get a sneak peek of what to expect from the tour when the iconic bands unite for their upcoming performance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday.

Presales for Citi credit card holders will begin Tuesday, March 24, while general onsale kicks off Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check out the full list of tour dates and watch an exclusive interview with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue below.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue's "It's Iconic" Tour Dates

Aug. 15 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 18 Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Aug. 20 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 23 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 24 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 27 Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC

Aug. 28 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 30 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 31 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 2 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 5 St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Sept. 8 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sept. 12 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 13 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 15 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 16 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 18 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 19 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 20 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Sept. 23 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sept. 27 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sept. 30 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Oct. 2 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Oct. 4 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Oct. 5 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 7 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Oct. 10 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

Oct. 11 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

TLCEn VogueSalt-N-Pepa
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