TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Announce Dates For Their 'It's Iconic' Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2026
TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue are hitting the road together for a massive tour to celebrate their 30+ years in the music industry.
On Monday, March 23, the legendary groups announced the dates for their "It's Iconic" tour. The 35-city tour begins on August 15 in Franklin, Tenn. All three girl groups will travel to other major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, Hollywood, Fla. and more until they wrap things up in Concord, Calif. on October 11.
"I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I've ever had," says Cheryl "Salt" James. "We're going to feel the queens is in the building! Like we earned this seat."
"This has never been done," says the ladies of En Vogue. "It's going to be powerful."
Fans have never seen TLC, Salt-N-Pepa plus DJ Spinderella, and En Vogue perform together like this before. They will share a stage for the first time ever as they perform their classics for generations of fans around the country. You can get a sneak peek of what to expect from the tour when the iconic bands unite for their upcoming performance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday.
Presales for Citi credit card holders will begin Tuesday, March 24, while general onsale kicks off Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Check out the full list of tour dates and watch an exclusive interview with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue below.
TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue's "It's Iconic" Tour Dates
Aug. 15 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug. 18 Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair Grandstand
Aug. 20 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 23 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 24 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 27 Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC
Aug. 28 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 30 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 31 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 2 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 5 St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Sept. 8 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sept. 12 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 13 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 15 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 16 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 18 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 19 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 20 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Sept. 23 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sept. 27 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sept. 30 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Oct. 2 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Oct. 4 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Oct. 5 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 7 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Oct. 10 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Oct. 11 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord