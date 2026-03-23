Tom Brady, WWE 'In Negotiations': Report

“You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on,” Brady said in a clip shared by Sports Illustrated's X account. “In a football game, you don’t know, so they wouldn’t get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’ll punch those guys right in the throat and they’d be probably crying.

“There’s no fake BS we do in American football. For those guys, it would be a whole different story for them.”

Brady has shared several similar comments since appearing on Paul's Impaulsive podcast in February when the host said he would be playing in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia, which featured several past and present NFL stars, including Brady, as well as other notable stars, including Paul, this past Saturday (March 21).

“I’m told that I’m being flown out to Saudi Arabia to compete in a Fanatics flag football game with you,” Paul said.

“You know what, I’m actually a little worried for you because you’re a good athlete, but these guys are on another level,” Brady responded.

“I’m the highest level. I’m the level," Paul responded.

“No, you’re not the level,” Brady snapped back. “You’re a good athlete, but when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson… it’s cute. I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly this is like real football, this is real competition.”

There was always speculation that Brady's public jabs at Paul and WWE were part of a buildup for a potential appearance at WrestleMania 42, as Fightful Select reported, with the event set to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, who Brady has an ownership stake in, for the second consecutive year. Both websites also reported that WWE was working on branding for Brady such as "The Untouchable Tom Brady" and "T-Bone."

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins and Super Bowl victories.