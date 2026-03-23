Travis Kelce Officially Signs Deal To Return For 14th Season
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2026
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce officially signed his new contract to return for his 14th NFL season on Monday (March 23), the team announced on its social media accounts.
"Officially official @tkelce is back for his 14th year!" the Chiefs wrote along with a picture of Kelce signing his contract.
Kelce, 36, agreed to terms on a three-year, $54.7 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The three-time Super Bowl champion told his brother and New Heights podcast co-host, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was taking his advice while mulling his own retirement decision before ultimately re-signing with the Chiefs during an episode released earlier this month.
Officially official ✍️ @tkelce is back for his 14th year! pic.twitter.com/S8lZk9tA1d— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2026
“You know, I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice. I was taking the advice to take a step back,” Travis said. “You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions and, you know, they haven’t always played out the right way. So I think taking a step back letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season.”
The Chiefs missed the playoffs for only the second time in the three-time Super Bowl champion's 13-year NFL career, which he said also played a factor in his decision.
“Of course I want to come back,” Travis said. “Of course I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years. It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it.”
“Obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion. I f**king hated the way that s**t ended last year. I wanna make it right. I wanna get another chance at another f**king Super Bowl," he added.
Kelce finished the 2025 NFL season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns, having been selected as a Pro Bowler for the 11th consecutive season.