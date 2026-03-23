Travis Kelce Officially Signs Deal To Return For 14th Season

“You know, I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice. I was taking the advice to take a step back,” Travis said. “You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions and, you know, they haven’t always played out the right way. So I think taking a step back letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season.”

The Chiefs missed the playoffs for only the second time in the three-time Super Bowl champion's 13-year NFL career, which he said also played a factor in his decision.

“Of course I want to come back,” Travis said. “Of course I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years. It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it.”

“Obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion. I f**king hated the way that s**t ended last year. I wanna make it right. I wanna get another chance at another f**king Super Bowl," he added.

Kelce finished the 2025 NFL season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns, having been selected as a Pro Bowler for the 11th consecutive season.