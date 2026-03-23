Trump Rejects Proposal To End DHS Shutdown, Says GOP Shouldn't Make A Deal

President Donald Trump rejected a potential compromise to end a partial government shutdown crippling the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to deploy to U.S. airports Monday (March 23), as long security lines and staffing shortages worsen across the country heading into spring break travel season.

According to NBC News, Senate Majority Leader John Thune discussed an off-ramp with President Trump on Sunday (March 22) that would have funded all of DHS except ICE, but Trump rejected the proposal. Democrats have refused to approve ICE funding without new limitations on the agency's immigration enforcement operations, following two fatal shootings by ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

President Trump said on Monday that Republicans shouldn't make a deal with Democrats on reopening DHS. Instead, they should focus on passing the SAVE America Act.

“You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus. OK, make this one for Jesus,” Trump said during an appearance in Memphis, Tennessee. “The most important part of homeland security is voter ID and proof of citizenship. Nobody can vote on Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship.”

White House Border Czar Tom Homan said Sunday that ICE agents would assist the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with tasks like moving security lines along and guarding exit doors, though he told reporters a detailed plan was still being worked out and would be ready by Monday morning.

TSA officers are now approaching their second month without a full paycheck. The agency has been hit by waves of resignations and staff call-outs, with at least 366 TSA officers quitting since the shutdown began in mid-February. Some employees cannot afford gas to get to work; others have reportedly been sleeping at airports to save money.

Rebecca Wolf, a member of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents TSA workers, described the toll the shutdown is taking on her colleagues. "Many are frustrated. They've gone to try to get help with payments for their rents, electricity bills," Wolf told TIME. "It just impacts everything, and it takes a toll on your mental and your emotional health, and eventually that breaks you down physically."

The standoff over DHS funding is rooted in a disagreement over President Trump's immigration crackdown. Democrats pushed the brakes on funding after ICE agents fatally shot Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis in January.

The White House offered some concessions last week, including expanding body camera use, limiting enforcement near schools and hospitals, and requiring visible officer identification, but refused Democratic demands related to warrants and maskless patrols.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday the White House's offer still fell short. "They haven't budged on those," Schumer said, referring to the issues of warrants and masks. "They've got to get serious."

The House Committee on Homeland Security has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday (March 25) to review the impact of the partial shutdown on TSA and other DHS agencies. Congress is set to leave Washington for its scheduled April recess later this week, potentially without a deal in place, raising the possibility that airport delays and worker hardships could escalate further in the days ahead.