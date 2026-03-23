WATCH: J. Cole Crashes Cam’ron’s Podcast Set Amid Their Legal Issues
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2026
J. Cole aims to resolve his legal issues with Cam'ron after the podcaster sued him.
On Sunday, March 22, Cam shared a teaser of his long-awaited interview with Cole on social media. In the clip, the "Talk With Flee" host is in the middle of recording his podcast when Cole walks into the studio. The two hadn't seen each other since the Dipset founder filed a lawsuit against Cole last year. Cam appeared shocked and greeted him, but the North Carolina native didn't seem too excited to be there.
"I'm just saying like... a lawsuit bruh? Lawyers?" Cole said to Cam.
"It wasn't like that," Cam replied.
Last October, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against Jermaine Cole, alleging that he had not received full compensation for their collaboration "Ready '24" from the 41-year-old rapper's Might Delete Later mixtape. The Harlem native claimed he only agreed to contribute a verse to Cole if he appeared on a future song or podcast episode. He also wanted final approval before the song dropped and credit as a co-writer and a performer.
In a response filed in February, Cole's attorney maintains that Cam'ron appeared on the song “voluntarily and without condition.” In his lawsuit, Cam claimed he asked Cole to jump on two prerecorded tracks in September 2022 after they worked on "Ready '24." Cole allegedly told him he'd rather link up in person to make the songs from scratch, but they never finalized their plans to meet in the studio. Cam asked Cole to pull up to his sports talk show, It Is What It Is with Ma$e and Treasure Wilson. He said he stayed in contact with Cole leading up to the release of their collaboration and Might Delete Later, but "The Let Out" rapper repeatedly said he was too busy to appear on his show.
Looks like J. Cole has cleared his busy schedule. The interview drops this Wednesday, March 25, at 10 p.m. on REVOLT. Before it airs, The Breakfast Club got an exclusive preview of what Cam and Cole spoke about. Check it out below.
🚨 J. Cole opens up about his feelings on jumping into the beef in an interview with Nadeska Alexis, and @lorenlorosa has exclusive footage of him digging deeper into how he felt about the Drake & Kendrick beef, being sued by Cam’ron, and more in a sit-down with Cam’ron. Catch… pic.twitter.com/X8R8Nnc3jq— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) March 23, 2026