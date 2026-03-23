WATCH: J. Cole Crashes Cam’ron’s Podcast Set Amid Their Legal Issues

Last October, Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against Jermaine Cole, alleging that he had not received full compensation for their collaboration "Ready '24" from the 41-year-old rapper's Might Delete Later mixtape. The Harlem native claimed he only agreed to contribute a verse to Cole if he appeared on a future song or podcast episode. He also wanted final approval before the song dropped and credit as a co-writer and a performer.



In a response filed in February, Cole's attorney maintains that Cam'ron appeared on the song “voluntarily and without condition.” In his lawsuit, Cam claimed he asked Cole to jump on two prerecorded tracks in September 2022 after they worked on "Ready '24." Cole allegedly told him he'd rather link up in person to make the songs from scratch, but they never finalized their plans to meet in the studio. Cam asked Cole to pull up to his sports talk show, It Is What It Is with Ma$e and Treasure Wilson. He said he stayed in contact with Cole leading up to the release of their collaboration and Might Delete Later, but "The Let Out" rapper repeatedly said he was too busy to appear on his show.



Looks like J. Cole has cleared his busy schedule. The interview drops this Wednesday, March 25, at 10 p.m. on REVOLT. Before it airs, The Breakfast Club got an exclusive preview of what Cam and Cole spoke about. Check it out below.