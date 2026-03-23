Wu-Tang Clan & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce 'The Final Chamber' Tour Dates
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2026
Wu-Tang Clan isn't finished touring just yet. The legendary Hip-Hop collective is joining forces with another seasoned rap group for another trek around the country.
On Monday, March 23, the New York-based crew announced the plans for "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour" with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The show will kick off on August 27 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, N.Y. Wu and Bone Thugs will travel to other major cities, including Atlantic City, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, and more. The tour will conclude on October 4 in Phoenix. It will be an extension of the world tour they embarked on last year with Run The Jewels.
"If you saw it last year, call it what it is. An encore," the group wrote in the caption of their tour teaser narrated by Q-Tip. "If you didn’t, this is the moment."
RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard, who perform in honor of his late father Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will return for the tour alongside Bone Thugs' Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh'n Bone. Don't let the tour name fool you. Wu-Tang Clan is still going strong. The group announced the extra stretch of their tour shortly after they were nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time ever.
Tickets for the tour go on sale starting with Citi and Mastercard presales beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will occur before the general onsale kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 27. See the full list of dates below.
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour Dates
Aug. 27 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #
Aug. 29 — Hartford, Conn. @ The Meadows Music Theatre
Sept. 1 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater #
Sept. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 4 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 8 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 12 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 15 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
Sept. 19 — Birmingham, Al. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park !#
Sept. 22 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 23 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino #
Sept. 28 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 — Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Theater
Oct. 2 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park !#
Oct. 3 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena #
Oct. 4 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
! Festival appearance
# Without Bone Thugs-N-Harmony