Wu-Tang Clan & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce 'The Final Chamber' Tour Dates

Wu-Tang Clan isn't finished touring just yet. The legendary Hip-Hop collective is joining forces with another seasoned rap group for another trek around the country.



On Monday, March 23, the New York-based crew announced the plans for "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour" with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The show will kick off on August 27 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, N.Y. Wu and Bone Thugs will travel to other major cities, including Atlantic City, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, and more. The tour will conclude on October 4 in Phoenix. It will be an extension of the world tour they embarked on last year with Run The Jewels.