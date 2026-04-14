FBI Takes Over Offset Shooting Case, Reveals Photos Of Alleged Suspects

One of the men who jumped into the fight opened fire at Offset before another tried to swipe his watch off his wrist. Police say the suspects took off in two directions in separate Chevrolet SUVs. A matte grey Tahoe fled the scene and went southbound towards Miami, while a black Suburban went towards Hollywood. The FBI released several photos from the day of the incident in an effort to get the public to identify them.



Lil Tjay and another man were arrested following the shooting. While the details on the other man are scarce, Tjay was charged with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He denied shooting Offset, but he did call him a "rat" after he bonded out of jail.



The Atlanta native suffered from a single gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment and recovered for a few days. He was released last Friday and returned to the stage shortly afterward.



“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!" Offset wrote following his release from the hospital. "I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”