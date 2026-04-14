Lewis Capaldi Reacts To Being Mistaken For Kim Kardashian's Rumored BF

Lewis Capaldi had the best response to being confused with another famous Lewis.

On Monday (April 13), the "Someone You Loved" singer hilariously hit back at people invading his privacy after someone posted a video online of him supposedly on a date with Kim Kardashian at Coachella over the weekend. However, there is one problem — The man in the video, who the commenter labeled as Capaldi, wasn't actually him but rather Formula One driver and Kardashian's rumored boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

In the clip, shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), Kardashian and Hamilton could be seen chatting in the crowd of Justin Bieber's headlining set on Saturday, April 11, but the user mistakenly wrote that she was speaking with the Scottish musician. Capaldi saw the post and reshared it with a joking plea.

"wow guys not cool such an invasion of our privacy," he wrote.