'Trust Me Babe': 'The Girlfriends' Explores 'Protective Forces Of Gossip'

Besties know best.

Led by host Anna Sinfield, The Girlfriends is back for a brand new season to tell the tale of a group of women around the country who realized they had all dated the same "prolific romance scammer," a "mysterious man" named Derek, in its new series for season five "Trust Me Babe." According to the podcast description:

"Trust Me Babe is a story about the protective forces of gossip, gut instinct, and trusting your besties and the group of women who took matters into their own hands to take down a fraudster when no one else would listen."

The first two episodes of season five dropped on April 13, setting up the story of how these women first began dating the man and how they eventually learn to take heed of their sisters and friends who believe something about the man seems "dodgy," from Wendy, a single mom in Maui who accidentally then on-purpose starts dating a "con artist" to Lisa, a nurse in Minnesota whose new man is too good to be true.

As Wendy detailed how a date with a "perfect match" began to unravel after she noticed several lies about the man's tale of seeing a whale shark while scuba diving and, she explained that she was left with one major question: "Why would you lie about that?"

"It'll be five years, many more first dates, a federal investigation spanning states and decades, and a determined group of pissed off girlfriends raising hell before Wendy gets a satisfying answer to that question," teased Sinfield.

Follow along as Sinfield covers the twists, turns and surprises of The Girlfriends: Trust Me Babe at iHeart.com.