Adam Levine Makes Decision About Returning To 'The Voice' Next Season

Adam Levine plans on sticking around The Voice.

The Maroon 5 frontman, hot off the high of a successful run on season 29 of the popular singing competition show, confirmed to People on Tuesday (April 15) that he will return to The Voice this fall, once again coming back as a coach for season 30. The other coaches have not yet been revealed.

"I will be back," he said. "I'm having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago it's just been a blast and I'm super happy to keep it going as long as they'll have me."

Levine was one of the original coaches of The Voice — alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green — when it first began airing in 2011 and coached 16 seasons before his departure in 2019. After a few years working on other projects, he revealed in 2024 that "the OG" was coming back in spring 2025 for season 27. He skipped the following season but came back for the recently-wrapped season 29.

Prior to his 2025 comeback, Levine explained to People that he had needed a "break" from being on TV "so consistently" and "getting away" from making music but "the stars aligned" for him to make his long-awaited return.

"It was one of those moments where we started talked about it and it felt right," he said, adding, "and it hadn't felt right until now."