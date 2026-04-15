American YouTuber In South Korea Jailed On Public Nuisance Charges

An American livestreamer known online as Johnny Somali was sentenced to six months in jail in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday (April 15) after being convicted of public nuisance and other charges. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, was detained immediately following his sentencing by the Seoul Western District Court. He had previously been barred from leaving the country since his indictment in 2024.

According to the Seoul Western District Court, Ismael created controversy in 2024 by posting a video of himself kissing and making sexual gestures toward a statue honoring Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese forces during World War II. The incident sparked widespread outrage in South Korea, a country that continues to seek recognition and reparations for so-called "comfort women." Ismael later apologized, claiming he did not know the statue’s significance, but many remained skeptical of his sincerity.

Ismael, who has been banned from several streaming platforms for his provocative videos, faced additional charges for distributing sexual deepfakes and causing public disturbances. Local media reported that he admitted to all charges during his trial last March. The court noted, "The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law."

Prosecutors initially sought a three-year sentence, but the court imposed a reduced term of six months, citing "absence of severe harm to victims." Ismael also received an additional 20 days of detention and is prohibited from working with minors or people with disabilities for five years after his release.

During his time in South Korea, Ismael reportedly instigated several other incidents, including causing a commotion at a convenience store, vandalizing property, and challenging locals to fights. He has also been accused of harassing people while traveling in Japan and Israel, where he was briefly detained for inappropriate behavior.

Ismael will remain in detention for the duration of his sentence, with the potential for further legal consequences if he violates any post-release restrictions.