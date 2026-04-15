Anne Hathaway Reveals How Beyoncé Influenced Her New Role As A Pop Star

Anne Hathaway did her homework while preparing to take on the role of a famous pop star for her new movie Mother Mary.

During a Q&A at a listening event for the film's soundtrack on Tuesday (April 14), the Devil Wears Prada star shared that she studied the Grammy winning artist as she shaped her character Mother Mary in the psychological thriller from A24, per People.

Though she has a background in musical theater and singing, Hathaway admitted that she was "soft spoken" and has "a voice for choir" so she "never really rated myself as a singer," instead leaving that title for artists like Whitney Houston. While getting ready for her role as Mother Mary, she was "baffled" about how to tackle it as "it was a completely new way of singing."

"It took about two years before I finally cracked it," she said. "So much of it was just studying what other singers did and trying to figure out, frankly, why they sounded so cool."

Hathaway specifically called out "world-class, sick vocalist" Beyoncé and her song "American Requiem," from 2024's COWBOY CARTER for inspiring her how to be "still."

"Her technique in that song is so mesmerizing and astonishing — and real," she said. "Just listening to her phraseology, her musicianship, understanding the history of her voice that had led her to be able to make that sound that is so still, that's so present, I studied that, and I appreciated that Beyoncé can do the runs."

The Princess Diaries actress continued, "I thought, OK, maybe there's something to be said about having a sweet, still voice. Maybe I can work with this."

Beyoncé wasn't the only musician Hathaway leaned on to get ready for the role. While speaking to People at the premiere of Mother Mary on Monday, she revealed that she reached out to Charli XCX to see "what her life was like [and] what the experience of being a pop star was."

Mother Mary hits theaters April 17.