Arch Manning Addresses Injury Recovery

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning gave a positive update on his recovery from offseason foot surgery while being limited through spring practice.

"I feel 100% right now," Manning said via ESPN. "We're kind of taking it slow, but if we had a game today, I'd be playing."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning participated in a few 7-on-7 series, with backups K.J. Lacey and Dia Bell getting valuable reps in spring practice ahead of the Longhorns' annual spring game at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Saturday (April 18), before adding that his starter was expected to return to practice in June "100% ready to rock and roll."

Manning, who made five starts in 2024 in the absence of Quinn Ewers, took over as Texas' full-time starter in 2025, going 9-3 while throwing for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 227 of 370 passing, while also recording 244 yards and eight touchdowns on 83 rushing attempts. The former consensus No. 1 overall prospect played his best football late in the season, going 6-1 in Texas' final seven games and only throwing two interceptions during that span.

"I think I could have had more fun. The first half of the season, I was pissed," Manning said via ESPN. "I wasn't playing well and it wasn't fun for me. And then I kind of sort of said screw it and had a little more fun and started winning some games."