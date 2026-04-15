Average Tax Refund Increased As Filers Claimed At Least One Trump Tax Cut

The average tax refund for U.S. filers has grown to more than $3,400 this season, marking an 11 percent rise compared to 2025, according to new data from the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Wednesday (April 15) is Tax Day, the official deadline for filing 2025 returns.

The increase in refunds follows major tax code changes signed into law by President Donald Trump last July under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These changes included new deductions for tip and overtime income, expanded breaks for seniors, and a new auto loan interest deduction. As a result, over 53 million filers have claimed at least one of the new tax cuts.

IRS statistics show that the average refund has increased by about $350 from last year, with recent figures ranging from $3,462 to $3,571 depending on the reporting period. The IRS expects to process about 164 million individual returns this season, with nearly three-quarters of returns to date resulting in a refund.

The IRS is also phasing out paper checks in favor of direct deposit, which has led to more Americans receiving their refunds electronically. According to Fox Business, direct deposit refunds are up 8.4 percent, and the total amount refunded so far has increased to nearly $204 billion.

While the larger refunds are a boost for many, rising gasoline prices and inflation have offset some of the benefit, analysts note. Both political parties continue to focus on affordability ahead of the November midterm elections, as Americans face higher costs for essentials such as gas, electricity, and food.

Surveys show that nearly half of filers are relying on their tax refund this year, with many planning to use the funds to pay down debt or save for the future. The IRS reminds taxpayers that e-filers can expect refunds within three weeks, while paper filers may wait longer. The agency continues to update average refund amounts as the final returns are processed.