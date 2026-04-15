Cardi B Brings Out Trina, Vybz Kartel & Ozuna At Tour Stop In Miami

Cardi B saved her best surprise for last. The New York native invited the "queen of the south," Trina, onstage to perform her 2008 hit "Look Back At Me." Cardi loved every minute of Trina's performance. She twerked next to her and rapped nearly every word with the Miami legend.



"Ladies and gentlemen, I gotta bring one of my idols," Cardi told the crowd. "The muthaf**kin' queen of the south and the baddest b***h, Trina!"



"You ain't never seen a bad b***h like Trina!" Cardi screamed as the Diamond Princess left the stage.



Trina, Ozuna, and Vybz Kartel weren't the only celebrities in the building. Quavo was also in the crowd to watch the show. Cardi B actually shouted him and his late nephew, TakeOff, out at the end of her set. She left out her estranged husband, Offset, and even censored his name from songs like "Bartier Bardi."



Cardi B has brought out a lengthy list of top-notch artists during her trek around the country. She's expected to bring out more when she closes out the tour in Atlanta on April 17.



Check out more scenes from Cardi B's only show in Florida below.