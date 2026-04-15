CDC Warns New Drug-Resistant Virus Poses Major 'Public Health Threat'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an alert about a rapidly increasing public health threat from a drug-resistant form of the bacteria Shigella, which causes the intestinal illness shigellosis, across the United States. According to a recent CDC report, cases of highly drug-resistant Shigella have risen sharply, from none in 2011 to about 8.5% of all infections by 2023. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published these findings on Tuesday (April 9) and called the trend a major concern for doctors and patients alike.

Shigellosis spreads easily through contact with an infected person’s stool, contaminated food, or surfaces. Symptoms usually appear one or two days after exposure and include severe, sometimes bloody diarrhea, fever, and stomach pain. While most people recover within a week, some may face prolonged illness or serious complications, including dehydration that can be life threatening. The infection is especially risky for young children, travelers, gay or bisexual men, and people with weakened immune systems.

Drug-resistant Shigella is defined as not responding to any of the most common antibiotics, and the CDC has confirmed that there are currently no FDA-approved oral medications for these cases. About one in three people infected with the resistant strain needed hospital care, and nearly half of patients who reported their HIV status were also HIV positive.

More than 80% of infected patients said they had not traveled outside the country, showing that the superbug is spreading within the United States. The CDC emphasized that ongoing monitoring, public health response, and education are crucial to controlling the outbreak. Health officials recommend careful handwashing with soap and water, avoiding raw or contaminated food, and staying home when sick to help prevent infection.

The CDC advises doctors to report all cases of drug-resistant Shigella to local health departments and to follow new guidelines for managing these difficult infections. The CDC continues to study treatment options and calls for greater awareness of safe hygiene to help stop the spread.