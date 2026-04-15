Charli XCX Teases New Era After Wiping Instagram: 'I Love Making Things'

By Sarah Tate

April 15, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Brat summer is officially over as Charli XCX prepares fans for her new era.

Months after heavily wiping her two Instagram accounts, the "Apple" singer broke her social media hiatus on Wednesday (April 15) to tease that she is working on new music, sharing a grainy black and white photo of herself wearing headphones in the studio along with the caption, "i love making things." She continued to hint at her comeback with a voice memo sent to fans, per NYLON.

"Hi everyone. I missed you all, and I've been feeling so inspired," she said. "I've been making things, and I can't wait to share them with you. So, I will see you soon, Angels."

Charli also updated her second Instagram, changing the alt account's name from 360_brat to b.sides and sharing more black and white photos from her time recording in Paris with frequent collaborators Finn Keane and AG Cook.

"me alex and finn in paris @ rue boyer last year. spent 10 days recording here," she wrote. "aidan and alaska came. alex dj'd the mcqueen show. played some songs for some friends at the studio. went to the cinema. had lots of steak frites. felt really inspired."

While no additional information about the project has been revealed, a potential new album would follow up her lauded 2024 record Brat, a project that not only sparked the cultural phenomenon known as "Brat summer" but also inspired her mockumentary The Moment.

Charli XCX
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices