Charli XCX Teases New Era After Wiping Instagram: 'I Love Making Things'
By Sarah Tate
April 15, 2026
Brat summer is officially over as Charli XCX prepares fans for her new era.
Months after heavily wiping her two Instagram accounts, the "Apple" singer broke her social media hiatus on Wednesday (April 15) to tease that she is working on new music, sharing a grainy black and white photo of herself wearing headphones in the studio along with the caption, "i love making things." She continued to hint at her comeback with a voice memo sent to fans, per NYLON.
"Hi everyone. I missed you all, and I've been feeling so inspired," she said. "I've been making things, and I can't wait to share them with you. So, I will see you soon, Angels."
Charli also updated her second Instagram, changing the alt account's name from 360_brat to b.sides and sharing more black and white photos from her time recording in Paris with frequent collaborators Finn Keane and AG Cook.
"me alex and finn in paris @ rue boyer last year. spent 10 days recording here," she wrote. "aidan and alaska came. alex dj'd the mcqueen show. played some songs for some friends at the studio. went to the cinema. had lots of steak frites. felt really inspired."
While no additional information about the project has been revealed, a potential new album would follow up her lauded 2024 record Brat, a project that not only sparked the cultural phenomenon known as "Brat summer" but also inspired her mockumentary The Moment.