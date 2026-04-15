Charli XCX Teases New Era After Wiping Instagram: 'I Love Making Things'

Brat summer is officially over as Charli XCX prepares fans for her new era.

Months after heavily wiping her two Instagram accounts, the "Apple" singer broke her social media hiatus on Wednesday (April 15) to tease that she is working on new music, sharing a grainy black and white photo of herself wearing headphones in the studio along with the caption, "i love making things." She continued to hint at her comeback with a voice memo sent to fans, per NYLON.

"Hi everyone. I missed you all, and I've been feeling so inspired," she said. "I've been making things, and I can't wait to share them with you. So, I will see you soon, Angels."