Details On Charles III First Official US Visit As King Revealed

Charles III is scheduled for his first official visit to the United States as king.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will arrive in the U.S. on April 27 and visit New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., for the first time since attending the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush in 2018. Buckingham Palace shared more details regarding the royal couple's scheduled U.S. visit, which will include a state dinner at the White House, as well as a celebration of America's 250th birthday.

“The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities,” the palace said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

President Donald Trump announced King Charles' planned visit in a post shared on his Truth Social account on March 31.

"I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!" Trump wrote.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will reportedly begin their visit in Washington, D.C., where they'll have a private tea with the president and First Lady Melania Trump, while the king is also set to speak to Congress, marking only the second time a British monarch has addressed a joint meeting of Congress in history, with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, doing so more than 30 years ago. The couple will then go to New York City to meet with first responders and families of victims of the 9/11 attack ahead of its 25-year anniversary later this year.

The king and queen are also set to attend other events in New York City spotlighting literature, food insecurity and the economic and creative links between the U.S. and U.K. Charles and Camila will also visit a U.S. national park, a local farm focused on horseracing and watch performances by Appalachian cultural groups during their visit to Virginia, as well as attend a block party in celebration of the United States' 250th birthday.