Dianna Russini's Boss Breaks Silence After Resignation, Vrabel Scandal

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, were seen in viral photos shared by Page Six showing them together at a luxury hotel pool sparking speculation of a potential affair, while past numerous clips of her giving questionable comments on her marriage were unearthed since. The coach and the reporter both issued statements to Page Six downplaying the photos, with Vrabel calling them "completely innocent" and Russini claiming they were in a "group of six people who were hanging out during the day."

Vrabel and Russini, both of whom are married with children, were seen at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, a resort set along the Brins Mesa mountain range, in photos taken two weekends ago, which were shared by Page Six on Tuesday. A spy for Page Six told the outlet that the two had breakfast on the patio of the hotel's restaurant at around 10:30 a.m. on March 28 prior to the photos at the pool and side-by-side in a hot tub about an hour later.

The spy said Vrabel and Russini were again seen on the private rooftop only accessible from two-person bungalows that cost $2,160 per night. The photos show the two hugging during a sunset, as well as interlocking fingers as they stood face-to-face, with the spy claiming they were briefly dancing together.

Russini had previously covered the Tennessee Titans for ESPN during Vrabel's head coaching tenure with the franchise.

“They went from being [a team] nobody thought about to Mike got them playing really well,” Russini said of the 2018 Titans on the Patriots Unfiltered podcast in February. “And then, of course, they went to the AFC championship game” in 2020.

Russini had previously faced controversy when then-Washington Commanders general manager Scot McCloughan's wife accused them of having an affair, claiming Russini, then working as the team's beat writer, was her husband's "new side chick" when she broke a story of Kirk Cousins replacing Robert Griffin III as the starting quarterback before later issuing an apology.

“I deeply apologize for the disparaging remarks about an ESPN reporter on my personal Twitter account. The comment was unfounded and inappropriate, and I have the utmost respect for both the reporter and ESPN,” Jessica McCloughan wrote at the time in reference to Russini. “I regret that my actions have brought undeserved negative attention to the Redskins organization and its leadership. My comments in no way reflect the opinions or attitudes of the organization and I regret that my behavior has in any way negatively impacted the team and its loyal fan base.”

Vrabel led the Patriots, his former team for the majority of his NFL playing career as a linebacker, to an AFC championship in his first season as head coach in 2025, and has a 68-48 overall record combined with his six-year tenure with the Titans.