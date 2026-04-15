Ex-Mistress Breaks Silence On Sherrone Moore's Sweatheart Deal

Paige Shiver, the ex-mistress of former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore, broke her silence on his sweetheart deal that led to him avoiding jail time in connection with an incident at her apartment.

Moore, 40, a married father of three, allegedly drove Shiver's home and threatened to harm himself shortly after being fired for his inappropriate relationship with his ex-assistant on December 10.

“December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life,” Shiver said in a statement after Moore's sentencing hearing on Tuesday (April 14) via the New York Post. “The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life.”

“Today’s sentence does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case,” she added.

Moore was sentenced to 18 months' probation on Tuesday. The ruling came one month after Moore agreed to plead no contest to two new misdemeanor charges as part of a deal to drop a previous felony count and two separate misdemeanors.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the initial, more serious charges in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to two new misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

"I don't believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate," said District Court Judge Cedric Simpson during Tuesday's sentencing in Washtenaw County Court via ESPN. "I warn you Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off. I don't like sending people to jail, but I don't have a problem doing it."

Simpson said he appreciated the situation Shiver faced on the night of the incident.

"Frankly Mr. Moore, you had no right to do what you did," Simpson said. "I know she was placed in fear. It was a traumatic experience for you -- it was certainly a traumatic experience for her -- but you had no right to spread your pain to her."

Moore went 16-8 during his tenure as Michigan's head coach, which included a non-conference win against Bowling Green, as well as three wins against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State credited to former head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2023 national championship season when Moore served as acting head coach in Harbaugh's absence due to a suspension. The former guard replaced Harbaugh when the latter accepted the head coaching position with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and went 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) during his first season and 7-3 (6-2 Big Ten) in 2025.