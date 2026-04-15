Find Out Who Won Season 29 Of 'The Voice'

Season 29 of The Voice made history on Tuesday (April 14) evening when it crowned its new winner.

The special season, named "Battle of Champions," declared Alexia Jayy the new champion, who became the show's first African American female winner in the series' 15-year history.

Jayy, a member of winning coach Adam Levine's team, initially received chair turns from all three coaches, which also included Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"Nobody is more deserving of this honor," the Maroon 5 frontman told Jayy, who immediately began crying after host Carson Daly announced her as the winner.

"I cannot believe that I just won!" the singer then exclaimed to her mom on a FaceTime call.



Levine, who officially secured his fourth win as coach on the series, declared his admiration for Jayy from the beginning.

"You have that voice that motivates me even more to say this is the best voice in the competition," the "Payphone" singer remarked after Jayy's first audition. "This is who has to win. I have that feeling that I don't get often. You're one of the best we've ever seen."

Prior to the finale, Jayy shared a heartfelt thank you message to her fans on her Instagram account.

"I just had to pause and say thank you, truly, from my heart," she wrote. "Y'all have been rocking with me since day one, and some of you have been watching me sing since I was just a little girl. To still have that same love and support now? That means more than I can even put into words."



Watch the winning moment from the finale below.