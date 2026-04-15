Hailey Bieber Shares Whether She Wants More Kids With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is hinting at future family plans with husband Justin Bieber.

In a new article for Interview magazine published Tuesday (April 14), the Rhode founder revealed that she would like for her and the "Yukon" singer to expand their family with even more children but the total number varies day by day. The couple are already parents to son Jack Blues Bieber, who they welcomed in August 2024.

"I definitely want more than one, but I'm taking it one at a time. Some days I want two. Some days I want five," she said, adding that she knew she "always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age."

The 29-year-old model went on to detail what quiet mornings with Jack are like.

"My son usually wakes up around 7:30-ish, so I like to be up with him as much as I can. I've enjoyed my mornings a lot more since becoming a mom," she said. "Kids are jus so yummy in the morning when they first wake up. They're just so smushy. [...] My son loves to make coffee with me. So we hang, have family time in the morning, and then I hop into a workout."

Bieber also explained how watching her son "evolve" has been the most exciting part of motherhood.

"They grow so fast and they change so much and there's always so much excitement. You're watching them experience life for the first time, so you kind of feel like you're experiencing it that way with them."