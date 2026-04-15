Husband Of Michigan Woman Missing In Bahamas Released From Police Custody

The search continues for Lynette Hooker, a Michigan woman who disappeared after reportedly falling overboard near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas on Thursday (April 4), as her husband, Brian Hooker, was released from Bahamian police custody and has pledged to keep looking for her.

Brian Hooker told NBC News that he "would never harm" his wife, emphasizing his commitment to finding her. He was detained and questioned by Bahamian police after Lynette Hooker vanished, but was released without charges on Monday night. Hooker said, "I won't be able to stop looking," and expressed hope she may still be alive, citing stories of people surviving for days or weeks in the Caribbean.

The couple, experienced sailors from Michigan, had spent more than a decade navigating the seas and documenting their journeys on social media. On the night Lynette Hooker disappeared, the pair were traveling in an eight-foot dinghy back to their yacht, Soulmate, when she reportedly fell into rough waters. Brian Hooker described to authorities and in a recorded call with a friend that neither wore life jackets, the waves were high, and darkness fell soon after the incident, making the search difficult. He also explained his failed attempts to reach her and efforts to attract the attention of passing boats with a flashlight and flares.

Despite criticism and skepticism, including from Lynette Hooker's adult daughter, who has expressed doubts about his account, Brian Hooker maintains his innocence and dedication to the search.

A criminal investigation into Lynette Hooker's disappearance has been opened by the United States Coast Guard, and Bahamian authorities have shifted their search from a rescue to a recovery mission. Brian Hooker's attorney has described him as "completely heartbroken and distressed" by the situation and emphasized his focus on coordinating ongoing search efforts with relevant parties.