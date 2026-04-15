Iran To Execute First Woman Over Anti-Regime Demonstrations

By Jason Hall

April 15, 2026

Photo: National Council of Resistance of Iran

The Iranian regime is set to execute its first female protester in the latest of more than 1,600 death sentences linked to demonstrations against the Islamic Republic.

Bita Hemmati will be the first woman hanged at a date yet to be determined in connection with the protests that began in January, which were stamped out by Iran's government forces. Hemmati is accused by the Islamic regime of using explosives and weapons, throwing objects such as concrete blocks, participating in protests and disrupting national security, according to a press release shared by the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Hemmati's husband, Mohammadreza Majid Asl, 34, and two other men, Behrouz and Kourosh Zamaninezhad, who lived in the couple's apartment, were also sentenced to death after their property was confiscated and a trial was held.

Amir Hemmati, a relative of Bita, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison “assembly and collusion against national security” as well as “propaganda against the regime," according to the news release. Iran's government accused all five of the individuals of “operational action for the hostile government of the United States and hostile groups,” according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, which is based in the U.S.

The entire group was arrested in Tehran, Iran's capital city and the site of the largest national protests against the regime.

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