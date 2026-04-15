Jack Harlow Reacts To Wild 'SNL' Sketch About His 'Monica' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 15, 2026
Jack Harlow says "SNL's" sketch about his Monica album was so spot on that his own family members thought he was actually on the late-night show.
During the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," Michael Che brought out Ben Marshall, who was dressed as Jack Harlow in a similar look from his Monica album cover. The comedian imitated Harlow responding to the uproar about his neo-soul-inspired project that inspired hilarious memes at the rapper's expense. He even reflected on some of the funniest nicknames from "LL COOL Whip" to "D'Anglo." After the sketch went viral, Harlow shared the feedback he received from his own aunt.
Jack Harlow reveals his aunt mistook a SNL skit for him, texting that she was proud he was “addressing everything.” pic.twitter.com/SSlydESLys— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026
"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "My aunt That I am related to actually thought that was me."
Jack Harlow dropped his Monica album last month and instantly became a hot topic thanks to his R&B-leaning direction. People weighed in on Harlow's new sound, which sparked a running joke that turned Harlow into the white version of Hip-Hop/R&B acts like "White Thought," "Musiq Snowchild," "Mos Def-initely Not," "Un-Common" and more. Other hilarious nicknames include "Honkey! Honki! Honké!" and "Ghostface Vanillah." The conversation grew bigger after Harlow claimed he "got Blacker" while making the album.
“I love Black music," he explained. "I love the sound of Black music. Of course, I’m hyper aware of the politics of today — that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes y'all are taking to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely wanted to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me."
Watch SNL's "Weekend Update" segment featuring the faux Jack Harlow below.
Jack Harlow discusses his new album at the Update desk pic.twitter.com/0m5wuDxIRG— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2026