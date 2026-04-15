Jack Harlow Reacts To Wild 'SNL' Sketch About His 'Monica' Album

"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "My aunt That I am related to actually thought that was me."



Jack Harlow dropped his Monica album last month and instantly became a hot topic thanks to his R&B-leaning direction. People weighed in on Harlow's new sound, which sparked a running joke that turned Harlow into the white version of Hip-Hop/R&B acts like "White Thought," "Musiq Snowchild," "Mos Def-initely Not," "Un-Common" and more. Other hilarious nicknames include "Honkey! Honki! Honké!" and "Ghostface Vanillah." The conversation grew bigger after Harlow claimed he "got Blacker" while making the album.



“I love Black music," he explained. "I love the sound of Black music. Of course, I’m hyper aware of the politics of today — that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like at a time when there's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes y'all are taking to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely wanted to take. So all the stars aligned in that way for me."



Watch SNL's "Weekend Update" segment featuring the faux Jack Harlow below.