Jay Electronica Advocates For Diddy's Freedom During Concert: 'Free Puff'

Jay Electronica and Diddy have a long history. Jay featured a rant by the Bad Boy Records founder in his 2010 track "The Ghost of Christopher Wallace." Jay also showed up at the courthouse in New York City to support Combs during the trial. On his recent album A Written Testimony: Leaflets, Jay claimed he lived with while he was with his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and bragged that he didn't appear in any legal documents related to Puff's case. He doesn't provide any specific details, but it was enough to establish that he's Team Diddy.



Combs is currently waiting for a judge to issue a ruling on the appeal of his conviction and sentence. Last week, the mogul's attorneys appeared at a hearing at the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear arguments for overturning his Mann Act conviction and his 50-month sentence. Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.



The artist's lawyers argued that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian shouldn't have considered elements from his acquitted charges because evidence involved in the criminal counts, like Combs' alleged threat to share an explicit video of Ventura, was rejected by the jury. Despite their argument, the three-judge panel appeared to be split on the decision. Combs is expected to be released from prison on April 15, 2028, but if all goes his way, the 55-year-old artist could be back out on the streets a lot earlier.



Jay Electronica still has a few more stops left on his tour. He's expected to hit up more major cities, including Houston, St. Louis, Cleveland and more. He closes out the tour on May 9 in Richmond, Va. Tickets are on sale now.

