Joseline Hernandez & Husband Balistic Beats Expecting First Child Together

By Tony M. Centeno

April 15, 2026

Joseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats
Photo: Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez and her husband, Balistic Beats, are expecting their first child together.

The reality TV star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, April 15. In the collaborative post with Balistic, Joseline shared numerous photos of herself and the producer, born Robin Ingouma, walking down the street holding hands. She confirmed she's about two months and is experiencing some morning sickness, but other than that she's doing fine.

"We want to bring a healthy baby into the world, and just keep supporting us and just sending good energy towards us," Joseline told The Shade Room.

"We want good energy, love, a lot of love from the people; we need that right now," she continued. "That's why I stepped away from the cabaret, and just wanted to start a new life with my family and my husband."

Joseline and Balstic Beats have been together since 2019. They got engaged and also appeared on We TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition." Following Hernandez's time on "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta," Balistic Beats made his debut on "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami." The couple also joined forces on "Joseline's Cabaret."

Congratulations to Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats!

Joseline Hernandez
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