Lady Gaga Celebrates 'Mayhem' Tour End With 'True Partner' Michael Polansky

"Abracadabra..." Lady Gaga has closed the chapter on her Mayhem era.

Following the final performance from her "Mayhem" tour in New York City, the "Abracadabra" singer stepped out in town to celebrate with her artistic collaborator and fiancé, Michael Polansky.

The pair headed to Maison Nur to celebrate with the pop star's family and friends, per Page Six, where the couple looked more in love than ever.

"Their vibe is just really good," the insider shared. "His influence on everything is really affable. He's not just some man hanging out or walking behind her. He's her partner in the truest sense."

The evening celebration's guests included actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and the "Poker Face" musician's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who hung out at a table with the singer's closest childhood friends.

"This show was literally the most fun I've seen her have on stage," a friend of the A Star is Born actress told the outlet.

Last month, the star celebrated her 40th birthday with "love of her life" Polansky right by her side, in a video she shared to TikTok. In July 2024, the "Born This Way" hitmaker confirmed her engagement to the entrepreneur after four years of dating.