Lil Jon Reflects On Stardom & Losing His Son In Upcoming Debut Memoir

“Y’all have heard my voice for over three decades, but here's a chance to read what I really have to say about it all, and catch a glimpse into the innermost circles of both my professional and personal worlds," he added.



Lil Jon's son, also known as DJ Young Slade, passed away in February after "drowning in the setting of psilocybin use." An autopsy found psilocybin, which is a hallucinogenic compound found in mushrooms, in Smith's blood at the time of his death. The 27-year-old's body was found in a pond near his home in Milton, Ga., several days after he was reported missing.



"I love you, son," Jon said after he laid his son to rest. "Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength. Also thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences, love, and prayers we appreciate you all. I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name."



Lil Jon also covers his rise as a DJ, the launch of Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, and working with music's biggest names like Usher, Pitbull, Ciara and more. I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me will debut on October 20 and is available for pre-order now.