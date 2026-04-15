Madonna Confirms 'Confessions On A Dance Floor' Sequel, 'Confessions 2'

Don't get too "hung up," Madonna fans: The "Queen of Pop" has finally confirmed the sequel to her pivotal 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Simply titled Confessions II, the highly anticipated album is due July 3.

The "Hung Up" singer originally sparked buzz of a possible sequel back in December 2024, when she posted a photo of herself in the studio with the original album's producer, Stuart Price.

On Tuesday (April 14), the singer cleared her Instagram account and changed her bio to read "Time goes by so slowly," a lyric from the aforementioned song and the lead single from the 2005 LP.

The pop icon also dropped a teaser video on her Instagram on Wednesday (April 15) that featured a snippet of a new song entitled "I Feel So Free." She also revealed the upcoming album's artwork.

"When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto: We must dance, celebrate and pray with our bodies," Madonna shared in a press statement, per Pitchfork. "These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years; they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. To rave is an art."

Check out the artwork and listen to the snippet below.