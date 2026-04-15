Major Update To Status Of LIV Golf Amid Speculation: Report

LIV Golf is reportedly winding down operations as the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, shifts its focus to a broader strategy amid the ongoing wars in the Middle East, former ESPN anchor and 'The Wingo Network' founder Trey Wingo reported on Wednesday (April 15).

"BREAKING: Sources indicate LIV is preparing to wind down operations as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) reassesses its broader strategy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A recent board meeting in New York focused on the league’s near-term future, including whether to cease operations following this week’s event in Mexico City or continue through the end of the season. Importantly, this is not a reflection of LIV’s commercial performance. The league was fully funded through 2030 — this is a top-down strategic shift driven by evolving geopolitical priorities. MBS pulled the plug," Wingo wrote on his X account.