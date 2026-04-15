NBA Probing LaMelo Ball, Bam Adebayo Play-In Game Incident

The NBA is reportedly investigating an incident in which Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball tripped Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during their play-in game Tuesday (April 14) night, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday (April 15).

The incident took place in the second quarter of the Hornets' 127-126 overtime win, which saw Ball score a game-winning layup with 4.7 seconds remaining. Adebayo suffered an injury on the play and didn't return to the game, having been limited to just 11 total minutes.

"I apologize on that one," Ball said of the trip via ESPN. "I got hit in the head [on the play] and didn't really know where I was. But I'm going to check on him, see if he's OK and everything."

Both the Hornets and Heat were contacted by league officials and Ball will participate in an interview, the sources confirmed. Charlotte will face the the loser of the play-in game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic Wednesday (April 15).

Ball could potentially play in the game if the foul is upgraded to a flagrant 1 or a flagrant 2, though there is doubt he could be suspended, the sources told Charania. Head coach Erik Spoelsra told reports that Ball should've been ejected, but officials missed the incident.

"I didn't see it [when it happened], but I don't think it's cute," Spoelstra said after the Heat missed the playoffs the first time since the 2018-19 season. "I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. Obviously, our best player was out. I'm not making an excuse. The Hornets played great and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win. That's a shame. You should be penalized for that. I don't think that belongs in the game. Tripping guys, shenanigans."