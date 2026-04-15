New Poll Shows Trump's Latest Approval Rating Among Young Voters

A new poll shows that younger voters are leaning toward shunning President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Large majorities of voters between the ages of 18 to 22 (68%), 23 to 29 (72%) and 30 to 34 (75%) said they disapproved Trump's job performance during his second of two non-consecutive terms in office in Yale's Youth Poll. The president is also reported to have a 57% disapproval rating among all overs age 18 and up, according to the survey, which sampled 3,429 registered voters, including 2,008 between the ages of 18 to 34 and had a +1.4% margin of error for the full sample and a +2.0% margin of error for the youth sample.

Trump's approval rating among younger voters also previously reportedly hit rock bottom, according to a survey from the political data and analysis firm Quantus Insights released last month. The president had an overall approval rating of 42.2% and a disapproval rating of 56.6%, which includes 70.5% of voters between the ages of 18 to 29 saying they "strongly" disapproved of how he "is handling the job," with an additional 6% disapproving somewhat.

An estimated 20.1% of respondents from the same demographic say they "strongly" approve the president's job performance and 3.5% say they somewhat approve. Trump, who gained more support among young voters in his 2024 campaign than in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, was reported to have dropped 42 points among Gen Z voters and have a -32% net approval among voters born between 1997 and 2012, after previously polling at a +10% net approval rating among the group in February 2025, CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten reported in January.

“My goodness gracious. This is, I said, a very swinging group and it has swung very much away from Donald John Trump,” Enten said during a live CNN newscast via the Independent.

Trump was reported to have 42% of the vote among Americans born between the 1990s and the 2000s during the 2024 election, according to the Pew Research Center which was still 13% lower than former Vice President Kamala Harris, but significantly better than his previous two campaigns. The president was reported to have only had 35% among younger voters in the 2020 election and 25% in the 2016 election.

Trump had previously revealed that his teenage son, Barron, was influential in him doing interviews on podcasts targeting a younger male demographic, which included appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with comedian Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul's Impaulsive and Barstool Sports' Bussin' with the Boys. The president is reported to currently have a -13.2% net approval rating average, according to RealClearPolling.com.