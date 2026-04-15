Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $59 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall

April 16, 2026

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots
Photo: Getty Images

Saturday's (April 18) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $59 million drawing Wednesday (April 15) night.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 13-21-27-43-45

POWERBALL: 26

POWER PLAY: 5x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player won the estimated $231 million Powerball drawing on April 6, according to Powerball.com. The Powerball jackpot previously reset after one player won the estimated $237 million Powerball drawing on March 2, according to Powerball.com.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com. One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion six times.

Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion seven times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8, 2023. Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

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