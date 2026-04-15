Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Share New Details About 'Practical Magic 2'

Throw some salt over your left shoulder, grab a midnight margarita and keep an eye out for any mysterious death-prophesying beetles that may be lurking under floorboards because the Owens sisters are back.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman shared new details about the highly-anticipated Practical Magic sequel while introducing a teaser for the film at CinemaCon on Tuesday (April 14), per People. Practical Magic 2, a follow-up to the beloved 1998 film based on Alice Hoffman's novel of the same name, is set to hit theaters later this year.

After the pair, who portray Sally and Gillian, respectively, in the films, hilariously called back to Kidman's iconic AMC advertisements by saying "we come to this place for magic," they let the crowd know, "The witches are back!"

According to People, the sequel will follow Sally's daughters moving through their own magical realities while the once-wild Gillian has settled into a quiet life in their New England town with her black cat; however, a stranger's sudden appearance and message about a quest will lead the Owens family on a new adventure.

As for what you can expect for the Owens sisters, the stars gave a few hints about where viewers will find their characters. Bullock admitted Sally is single, noting that if you've seen the original film "you can probably guess why," while Kidman teased, "We also have our past catching up with us and we have our destinies and we have our family."

In addition to Bullock and Kidman, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, are set to reprise their roles as the lovable and quirky aunts Francis and Jet. Other stars joining the cast include Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod and Lee Pace.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled for release on September 18.