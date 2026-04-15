Trash Company Empties Full Dumpster On Lawn Of Customer Who Didn't Pay Bill

A trash removal company in San Pablo, California, dumped an entire load of debris onto a customer's front lawn after a dispute over an unpaid bill, according to doorbell camera footage and local reports. The incident took place after Express Rental Dumpster claimed the customer failed to pay for a rented dumpster despite repeated reminders.

The company’s owner, Martin Perez, told KTVU that people moving out of a house on 19th Street in San Pablo rented a dumpster for debris removal, but the credit card given for the transaction was repeatedly declined. Perez said, "They keep saying, like, 'Oh, I'm gonna pay later. I'm gonna pay later,' and never did. Or say, 'I'm gonna put money on the card so you can charge.' On Monday—happened like Monday—we tried again. Called. 'Oh, I forgot.'"

The company decided to retrieve its property, but since the dumpster was full, the driver emptied its contents onto the driveway and part of the sidewalk.

The situation escalated when scavengers rifled through the trash, spreading debris further. Police responded and required the driver to move the trash fully onto the property instead of leaving it on the edge of the sidewalk. The pile was eventually cleaned up and covered by a neighbor.

San Pablo Code Enforcement has opened a case, which may result in further action against the tenant. The dispute remains unresolved, with the homeowner claiming payment was made and the company insisting otherwise.