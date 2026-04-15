Underwood kicked off the show with Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens, performing Idol’s ‘80s classic, “Rebel Yell.” Longtime American Idol host Ryan Seacrest revealed after the performance, “huge breaking news… Billy Idol and longtime collaborator Steve Stevens will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be available to watch at a later date on ABC and Disney+. See the full list of 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees here.

American Idol airs on ABC on Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. It’s available to stream the next day on Hulu.