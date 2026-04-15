Ye Postpones Show In France Amid Backlash From French Politicians

"After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," Ye wrote in a statement he posted to X.



"I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends," he continued. "I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe 🌏."



Ye's decision comes after the U.K. barred him from entering the country for his scheduled headlining performance at Wireless Fest. The ruling from the Home Office came after Ye submitted his visa application amid the backlash over his three-night show. Officials deemed the Chicago rapper's presence "would not be conducive to the public good." The decision forced Wireless Fest to cancel the entire event.



Before his issues in Europe, Ye made a triumphant return to the stage in the U.S. after releasing his new album BULLY. He took over the SoFi Stadium for two nights and brought out several guests, including Travis Scott, CeeLo Green and Lauryn Hill.

