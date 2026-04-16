Decision Made MVP Eligibility For Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham: Report

NBA players must play in 65 of 82 games to be eligible for annual end-of-season awards. Dončić appeared in 64 games, averaging a league-best 33.5 points, along with 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds, before missing two games in December for the birth of his child abroad.

Cunningham was also limited 64 games after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung last month. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who was a finalists for the MVP Award in 2024 and 2025, also reportedly filed a challenge "his case was advanced to an independent arbitrator, but was denied and is not eligible for awards," the sources confirmed to Charania.