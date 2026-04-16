Drake Receives 9-Foot Sculpture Of Sade Inspired By Her ‘Love Deluxe’ Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 16, 2026
Drake proves he's a huge fan of Sade by getting a massive 9-foot sculpture made in her honor.
The Canadian rapper reportedly commissioned visual artist Rebecca Maria to make a humongous statue inspired by the cover art of Sade's 1992 album Love Deluxe. In an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, April 15, the artist revealed the completed sculpture and shared behind-the-scenes footage of her constructing it over the course of six months. Rebecca said she made the sculpture entirely by hand and used five different types of clay. She also recalled how difficult it was to keep the hundreds of pounds of clay together during the process.
Artist Rebeccca Maria made Drake a 9-foot sculpture of Sadé’s ‘Love Deluxe’ album cover.— MuchMusic (@Much) April 15, 2026
She worked on this sculpture for 6 months and used 5 different types of clay. 🤩
Via: rebecccamaria / Instagram pic.twitter.com/n6fL03BUKX
“There were times I really did not know how I was going to finish this sculpture, between issues dealing with the weight of the different clays I used to making sure the sculpture can stand on its own,” she explained in her Instagram Story. “I made this the hardest possible way just to see if I could. So truly all your kind messages and comments mean so much to me, thank you.”
Rebecca Maria said she would either look at an image of the album cover on her phone or go based on her memory while making the sculpture. This isn't the first time she's been commissioned by Drake. She previously made 3-foot tall sculptures of Dipset for the OVO Sound co-founder. She's also made art pieces of A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty.
The sculpture was revealed on the heels of Drake's long-awaited album ICEMAN. After teasing the album for quite some time, Drake is reportedly set to drop the album sometime this year. According to blogger Anthony Fantano, Drizzy may release the album this Friday.