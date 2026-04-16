Drake Receives 9-Foot Sculpture Of Sade Inspired By Her ‘Love Deluxe’ Album

“There were times I really did not know how I was going to finish this sculpture, between issues dealing with the weight of the different clays I used to making sure the sculpture can stand on its own,” she explained in her Instagram Story. “I made this the hardest possible way just to see if I could. So truly all your kind messages and comments mean so much to me, thank you.”



Rebecca Maria said she would either look at an image of the album cover on her phone or go based on her memory while making the sculpture. This isn't the first time she's been commissioned by Drake. She previously made 3-foot tall sculptures of Dipset for the OVO Sound co-founder. She's also made art pieces of A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty.



The sculpture was revealed on the heels of Drake's long-awaited album ICEMAN. After teasing the album for quite some time, Drake is reportedly set to drop the album sometime this year. According to blogger Anthony Fantano, Drizzy may release the album this Friday.