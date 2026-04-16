FAA Probing 'Meow' Noises Heard On Air Traffic Control Frequency

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it will investigate an incident in which meowing sounds were heard over an air traffic control frequency this week in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The incident occurred on April 12 as audio recorded and obtained from ATC.com appeared to show pilots making animal noises.

The FAA said regulations prohibit pilots from "engaging in non-essential conversations when they're below 10,000 feet altitude" and it takes all incidents in which rules are violated seriously.

The pilots were heard making the meow noises before someone else on the frequency scolded them.

"You guys need to be professional pilots," the other person says before being met with more meows and barks.

"This is why you still fly an RJ," the other person told the pilots, referencing the regional jet, as many pilots fly regional airlines early in their careers.