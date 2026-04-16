Future Faces Paternity Lawsuit From The Mother Of His 9-Year-Old Son

Future has yet to speak publicly on the baby mama drama, but he's well aware of the woman's claims. The Grammy Award-winning previously filed to dismiss Layla Sanad's case in Florida to pursue it in a more appropriate venue. The rapper, whose legal name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, said he filed his own paternity case in Arizona, where Sanad lived with her son. In his filing, Future acknowledges himself as the father of Kash Wilburn and said he voluntarily paid $3,500 each month as a form of child support. A judge has yet to rule on his case in Arizona.



The Atlanta native has seven children with seven different women, including his son Future, whom he shares with singer Ciara. As his legal issues with Kash's mother grow, Future is also facing a separate case involving his other baby mama, Brittni Mealy. The entrepreneur, who gave birth to their son Prince in 2013, recently alleged that Future failed to follow through on a court-ordered deal to open a $500,000 life insurance policy for their child.



The court order went into effect in 2023 after a judge awarded Mealy an increase in her monthly child support. In addition to her bump in child support, Future was also ordered to open the life insurance policy for Prince with Mealy as the trustee. She also recently claimed Future hasn't seen Prince in 16 months and alleged he cut off all communication with the child. She even told a judge that Future allegedly gave "strict orders that those in his circle and family are not to have a relationship with his son."



Future's attorneys denied her allegations in a letter, which was also submitted as evidence. They claimed the artist did comply with the order and opened the trust.

