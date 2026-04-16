Honda Recalls 440,000 Vehicles Over Dangerous Issues With Airbags

Honda is recalling over 440,000 Odyssey minivans from the 2018 to 2022 model years across the United States because of a software flaw that can cause side airbags to deploy unexpectedly, federal officials announced. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue may lead to the airbags inflating after relatively minor bumps—such as driving over potholes, speed bumps, or road debris—raising the risk of injury for drivers and passengers.

So far, Honda has received 130 warranty claims and 25 reports of injuries tied to the problem, but no deaths have been reported. The affected vehicles were manufactured between January 24, 2017, and June 3, 2022. The airbag malfunction stems from an overly sensitive deployment threshold in the vehicle’s supplemental restraint system (SRS), which incorrectly interprets some road conditions as side impacts.

Honda will notify owners by mail starting in late May 2026. Owners are advised to bring their Odyssey minivans to authorized dealers, where technicians will reprogram or replace the SRS electronic control unit at no charge. A stop-sale order is already in effect for new Odysseys in dealership inventories.

Investigations into the defect date back to November 2017, but a formal recall decision was made only after the NHTSA opened a review in October 2025 following several consumer complaints. The agency noted that Honda’s delay in reporting the issue could violate federal rules, which require manufacturers to inform regulators of safety defects within five business days. The NHTSA warned that significant civil penalties could be assessed if automakers do not comply with these requirements.

Drivers who want to check if their vehicle is affected can visit Honda’s recall website or the NHTSA recall portal. For more information, customers can contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138.