'Hunger Games' Actor Ethan Jamieson Arrested On Serious Charges

Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson was arrested in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted three men with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, TMZ reports.

Jamieson, 27, who played the District 4 male tribute Bravura in the popular 2012 film, was reportedly taken into custody after attacking the victims with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Raleigh, North Carolina. Authorities didn't publicly share the victims' names, rather identify them as E.F., J.M., and K.W. Jamieson had previously been arrested for allegedly "resisting a public officer" during an incident in Raleigh in March 2025 and sentenced on March 26, according to his arrest report obtained by Us Weekly.

Jamieson's first big break in acting came in a guest role on One Tree Hill in 2009 and later appeared in the 2010 film The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16 as Ethan before making his final acting appearance as Milo Truth in a 2013 episode of Justified.

“I knew that the books were popular, but I didn’t know that the movie was going to be so big,” Jamieson told Lancaster Online of his role in The Hunger Games when the film was released in 2012, but acknowledged that he wanted to be a "normal person."

“There are a lot of good things [about production], but pulling pranks on each other was pretty fun," he said in a separate interview with Clevver TV on the set of the film.