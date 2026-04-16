ICE Agent Charged In Minneapolis Incident

A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has been charged with two counts of second degree assault in connection with an incident that took place in Minneapolis on February 5, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced on Thursday (April 16) via KSTP.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., of Temple Hills, Maryland, reportedly pulled a gun on two people during a traffic stop along Highway 62 near the Portland Avenue exit, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who called the charges an "important milestone" in the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, which saw an increase of federal agents patrolling Minneapolis earlier this year. The victims called 911 and reported the incident to the Minnesota State Patrol and troopers later interviewed Morgan and his partner, who was in the backseat, at the Whipple Federal Building.

Moriarty said her office was able to bring charges quicker than the fatal incidents involving Renée Good and Alex Pretti because of the Minnesota State Patrol leading the case and following a "typical" process to gather information. Morgan was charged via warrant but is reportedly out of custody, according to KSTP.

Last month, Moriarty asked the public to submit any evidence linked to illegal activity involving Homeland Security agents, claiming there were at least 17 incidents that could result in potential criminal charges.