Israel And Lebanon Agree To 10-Day Ceasefire

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire set to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (April 16), according to a social media post by President Donald Trump. The announcement follows high-level talks between Israeli and Lebanese diplomats in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, as both countries face pressure from the U.S. to end weeks of heavy fighting.

"I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The negotiations, mediated by U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Michel Issa, were held at the State Department. The talks focused on the possibility of establishing a ceasefire and setting the groundwork for further discussions about peaceful relations and the disarmament of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group operating in southern Lebanon.

While Lebanon’s government insisted that a ceasefire was necessary before further negotiations, Israel had previously said it would not agree to a ceasefire unless Hezbollah was disarmed. Israeli officials have described the talks as a way to demonstrate goodwill toward President Trump and the U.S., while reportedly continuing limited military actions in Lebanon.

The conflict, which began with rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel on March 2, has resulted in significant casualties. The Lebanese health ministry reports more than 2,080 deaths in Lebanon, including hundreds of women and children, as well as thousands injured. In Israel, two civilians and 13 soldiers have been killed since the escalation.

Both sides remain cautious about the future. Lebanese officials see the ceasefire as a step towards broader talks, while Israel continues to prioritize efforts to disarm Hezbollah. A joint statement from both countries’ ambassadors is expected after the meeting, but no further negotiations have been scheduled at this time.