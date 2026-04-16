Jessie Ware Announces Plans For 2026 North American Tour

Jessie Ware's biggest tour yet is officially in "bloom."

The British singer-songwriter announced via her Instagram account on Wednesday (April 15) that her "Superbloom Tour 2026" will be kicking off in October.

In support of her new album of the same name, which releases this Friday (April 17), the "Say You Love Me" singer is slated to play shows in both North America and Europe.

"I am incredibly excited to announce my biggest shows ever to date," Ware captioned the post alongside the poster artwork for the tour. "Step into my secret garden, where we will sing, dance and BLOOM!"

The "Wildest Moments" songstress also revealed that her show openers will include British singer-songwriter Dhruv and British actress and singer Naomi Scott.

Here are the dates for the 2026 Superbloom tour: