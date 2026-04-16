Jey Uso Fights Cam'ron After He Dissed Him During Interview
By Tony M. Centeno
April 16, 2026
Cam'ron got a taste of what it's like to be in the wrestling ring after Jey Uso pinned him to the floor during their interview.
Cam and Ma$e's podcast It Is What It Is dropped the latest episode on Thursday, April 16, featuring Jey Uso ahead of his appearance at Wrestlemania 42. In the clip, Cam'ron refuses to ask Uso any more questions during their discussion. Uso tried to respond to Cam, but the podcast host shut him down real quick. That's when things started to get out of hand.
"Say less Cam. I ain't gotta be here," Uso said.
CAM gets a taste of WWE "Pause" @rsvpmase @Mr_Camron @Trysta_Krick @TheJeyUsoSource pic.twitter.com/xLFLWifx9h— It Is What It Is (@iiwiitalk) April 16, 2026
"I'm talking to my producer bro," Cam responded. "I need a Sunday Wreslemania — I don't smell what the Uce is cookin'."
Jey Uso immediately lunged at Cam, dragged him out of his chair, and dropped him to the floor. Uso took one big swing at the podcaster before guest host Trysta Krick, Ma$e and their teams stepped in to break it up. Uso was carried out of the room while Cam remained down bad on the floor. Once the commotion ended, Cam called out Uso on Instagram.
"Yo Uce count ya days," he wrote on the video clip. "@uceyjucey I’ll see you Saturday at #Wrestlemania!!! 😡😡"
Jey Uso is set to appear at Wrestlemania 42 this weekend, April 18 & 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He and his brother, Jimmy Uso, will compete in the first match against Logan Paul and Austin Theory, a.k.a "The Vision," and IShowSpeed with Paul Heyman.
Will Cam'ron seek his revenge on Jey Uso during the match? We'll see. Watch the entire conversation below.