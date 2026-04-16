Jey Uso Fights Cam'ron After He Dissed Him During Interview

Cam'ron got a taste of what it's like to be in the wrestling ring after Jey Uso pinned him to the floor during their interview.



Cam and Ma$e's podcast It Is What It Is dropped the latest episode on Thursday, April 16, featuring Jey Uso ahead of his appearance at Wrestlemania 42. In the clip, Cam'ron refuses to ask Uso any more questions during their discussion. Uso tried to respond to Cam, but the podcast host shut him down real quick. That's when things started to get out of hand.



"Say less Cam. I ain't gotta be here," Uso said.

