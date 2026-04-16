Joe Jonas Details 'Mixed Emotions' Over Jonas Brothers Anniversary Tour

Joe Jonas is looking forward to bringing the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown Tour to South America even as the last leg caused conflicting feelings.

The Music for People Who Believe in Love singer recently spoke with People ahead of the JoBros hitting the road for the South American leg of their 20th anniversary tour next month. The trio previously wrapped up their 74-stop North American tour in December.

"That was a really special tour for us. Celebrating 20 years of the Brothers and our journey, I don't take it for granted," he said. "We extended that tour so long. We didn't anticipate such a reaction ... to see how many people showed up and made us feel so welcome, it filled our hearts."

Joe admitted he felt "mixed emotions" about the end of the tour because, while he cherished the time he spent on the road performing for fans across North America, he was away from his children a lot of the time. He shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

"It also took me away from my family, my kids for a little while. It's hard for me, when I'm touring, I can't really just take three days, four days off to go fly to be with them. So there's a lot of mixed emotions," he said. "I love what I do, and I'm so grateful that I can make people feel joy and happiness through music and distract them sometimes from crazy things that are going on in their own lives."

Joe told People that he has been in "dad mode" and doing more writing since wrapping the tour in December, but he is "looking forward" to getting back on the road in May. After an April 30 performance at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California, the group is set to take the stage in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

"We haven't been to some of these countries in a long time. It's overdue and the fans are eager and patiently waiting," he said. "We've got a lot of surprises planned."